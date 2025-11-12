India and South Africa Set for Spinning Showdown in Kolkata Test

India is set to implement its winning home strategy of securing substantial first-innings totals and leveraging their spin attack as they take on South Africa in the short two-test series commencing Friday in Kolkata.

Anchored by Shubman Gill, India stands third in the World Test Championship rankings, looking to maintain momentum following a successful series against West Indies.

South Africa, even with the return of captain Temba Bavuma, faces a stern challenge. India banks on the prowess of its top order and the strategic spin of Kuldeep Yadav and others to tackle the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)