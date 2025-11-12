India and South Africa Set for Spinning Showdown in Kolkata Test
India aims to utilize big first-innings scores and spin prowess in the two-test series against South Africa. Despite South Africa's recent form and return of Temba Bavuma, India relies on its strong top order, including Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, to face Kagiso Rabada's pace attack.
India is set to implement its winning home strategy of securing substantial first-innings totals and leveraging their spin attack as they take on South Africa in the short two-test series commencing Friday in Kolkata.
Anchored by Shubman Gill, India stands third in the World Test Championship rankings, looking to maintain momentum following a successful series against West Indies.
South Africa, even with the return of captain Temba Bavuma, faces a stern challenge. India banks on the prowess of its top order and the strategic spin of Kuldeep Yadav and others to tackle the opposition.
