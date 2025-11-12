Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

In a compelling return to competitive swimming, formerly banned Chinese athlete Sun Yang has announced that retirement isn't yet on his horizon. Despite finishing sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle at the National Games in Shenzhen, Sun remains driven to challenge his limits.

Sun, who is nearing his 34th birthday, faced a significant setback with a four-year doping ban, reduced from the initial eight-year sentence. This suspension, concluding in May 2024, kept him from participating in the national trials for the upcoming Paris Games. Yet, Sun's determination to excel has not waned.

Representing Zhejiang province, Sun registered an impressive semi-final swim, securing his spot in the 200 metres final. Acknowledging his journey, Sun remarked on the significance of each race as a testament to his resilience. His comeback narrative reflects not only personal ambition but a broader inspirational story for veteran athletes.

