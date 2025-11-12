Bavuma's Return Bolsters South Africa Ahead of Crucial India Tests

In a crucial build-up to South Africa's Test series against India, head coach Shukri Conrad has lavished praise on team captain Temba Bavuma, describing him as the "best player" in the squad. Bavuma returns to the Proteas lineup after a strained calf forced him to miss recent matches in Pakistan, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bavuma's absence was a significant challenge, yet his teammates managed a historic win in Pakistan without him. With Bavuma now back in form, his impactful performance against India A, scoring 59 off 101 balls, reaffirmed his role as a top-class leader and batsman. His presence is seen as essential for upcoming challenges.

Conrad emphasized Bavuma's importance, not just in terms of runs but also his calming leadership and experience in the field. Previously, Bavuma stumbled with a golden duck, but his composed inning later was a testament to resilience and skill, elements crucial for South Africa's campaign in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)