Left Menu

Bavuma's Return Bolsters South Africa Ahead of Crucial India Tests

South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, hails Temba Bavuma as the team's best player as they prepare for Test matches in India. Bavuma's return after an injury boosts the squad's confidence. He recently played a pivotal role in South Africa A's win over India A, showcasing his leadership and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:02 IST
Bavuma's Return Bolsters South Africa Ahead of Crucial India Tests
India captain Shubman Gill with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial build-up to South Africa's Test series against India, head coach Shukri Conrad has lavished praise on team captain Temba Bavuma, describing him as the "best player" in the squad. Bavuma returns to the Proteas lineup after a strained calf forced him to miss recent matches in Pakistan, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bavuma's absence was a significant challenge, yet his teammates managed a historic win in Pakistan without him. With Bavuma now back in form, his impactful performance against India A, scoring 59 off 101 balls, reaffirmed his role as a top-class leader and batsman. His presence is seen as essential for upcoming challenges.

Conrad emphasized Bavuma's importance, not just in terms of runs but also his calming leadership and experience in the field. Previously, Bavuma stumbled with a golden duck, but his composed inning later was a testament to resilience and skill, elements crucial for South Africa's campaign in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025