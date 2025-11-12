Rohit Sharma's Mystery: Will He Play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma has yet to confirm his participation in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, raising questions about his availability for the prestigious 50-over competition. The event, slated for December 25 to January 18, will see matches across various Indian cities including Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

A senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) stated that no communication has been received from the ODI specialist. Rohit's recent performances have been notable, including a stellar 121 not out against Australia, earning him 'Player of the Series' accolades despite India's 1-2 series loss.

Rohit Sharma has been actively training at the MCA's facility in Mumbai alongside other key players. With the start of the ODI series against South Africa on the horizon, his next move remains eagerly anticipated by fans and officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)