Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Mystery: Will He Play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has not confirmed his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, sparking speculation. The tournament, scheduled from December 25 to January 18, features matches across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Despite recent training sessions, Rohit's availability remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:49 IST
Rohit Sharma's Mystery: Will He Play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma has yet to confirm his participation in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, raising questions about his availability for the prestigious 50-over competition. The event, slated for December 25 to January 18, will see matches across various Indian cities including Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

A senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) stated that no communication has been received from the ODI specialist. Rohit's recent performances have been notable, including a stellar 121 not out against Australia, earning him 'Player of the Series' accolades despite India's 1-2 series loss.

Rohit Sharma has been actively training at the MCA's facility in Mumbai alongside other key players. With the start of the ODI series against South Africa on the horizon, his next move remains eagerly anticipated by fans and officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

 Global
2
White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

 United States
3
CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025