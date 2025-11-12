Left Menu

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel, India's wicketkeeper-batter, dismissed any notion of rivalry between him and Rishabh Pant, emphasizing team success over personal competition. Jurel has been in impressive form, having scored his first Test century recently. Both players are expected to feature in the upcoming Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:54 IST
Dhruv Jurel. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel has downplayed any competitive tension between him and fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant, stating that their primary objective is securing victories for the national team. This statement comes ahead of the Test series against South Africa, set to commence on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, where Jurel, known for his exceptional form, replaces Pant.

In a candid interview on JioStar, Jurel remarked, 'There is no competition between me and Rishabh bhai. We both play for India with the shared aim of making our country proud. Whether it's him or me in the XI, my happiness remains the same, and playing together would be an added advantage.' Jurel also anticipates a thrilling contest, citing the formidable fast-bowling lineup of both teams, highlighting talents like Rabada and Jansen for South Africa and Bumrah for India. Reflecting on his recent achievements, including a maiden Test century against the West Indies, Jurel expressed immense happiness, describing himself on 'Cloud seven.'

Jurel has demonstrated remarkable consistency with India A, and his record speaks volumes; he has accumulated 911 runs across eight matches at a stellar average of 91.10, with four centuries included. His performances have solidified his standing as a key player, having scored 430 runs in seven Tests for India at an average of 47.77. India's assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, affirmed Jurel's expected presence in the playing XI, emphasizing his impressive performance, including two recent centuries in Bengaluru. The squads are set, with Jurel poised to make a crucial impact in the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

