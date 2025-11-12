Nitish Kumar Reddy's Strategic Shift: From Test to India A

Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his all-round abilities, has transitioned from the India Test team to the India A squad. This shift comes as he prepares for the One-Day series against South Africa A in Rajkot, starting Thursday.

Reddy, having recovered from quadriceps and neck issues, will be replaced by Rishabh Pant, who returns to the Test playing XI, while Dhruv Jurel retains his place.

The move attempts to refine Reddy's skills, offering him valuable game time and exposure. His participation in three consecutive List A matches is seen as crucial preparation for forthcoming challenges, especially against stronger opposition.

