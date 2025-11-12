Nitish Kumar Reddy's Strategic Shift: From Test to India A
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy pivots from the India Test team to join India A for a One-Day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The team management aims to give Reddy more playtime post-injury, redirecting focus on his development as an all-rounder amid challenging conditions.
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his all-round abilities, has transitioned from the India Test team to the India A squad. This shift comes as he prepares for the One-Day series against South Africa A in Rajkot, starting Thursday.
Reddy, having recovered from quadriceps and neck issues, will be replaced by Rishabh Pant, who returns to the Test playing XI, while Dhruv Jurel retains his place.
The move attempts to refine Reddy's skills, offering him valuable game time and exposure. His participation in three consecutive List A matches is seen as crucial preparation for forthcoming challenges, especially against stronger opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash
Bavuma's Return Boosts South Africa Ahead of India's Test Clash
Bavuma's Return Bolsters South Africa Ahead of Crucial India Tests
India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A