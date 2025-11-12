Local Stars Shine at Rs One Crore Trident Open Amidst Suspended Play
Akshay Sharma and Manu Gandas led the Rs one crore Trident Open at Chandigarh Golf Club. Play was suspended due to fading light, leaving seven players to complete their rounds. Bangladesh's Somrat Sikdar stands strong at six-under. Shubham Jaglan made a notable PGTI debut, and Yuvraj Sandhu performed well.
Local golfer Akshay Sharma shot a two-under 70 to tie with Manu Gandas for the clubhouse lead on day two of the Rs one crore Trident Open at Chandigarh Golf Club.
As the second round concluded for some, play was suspended due to fading light, leaving seven players yet to finish. Among them, Bangladesh's Mohammed Somrat Sikdar poised himself as a formidable contender at six-under after 16 holes.
Meanwhile, Shubham Jaglan, making his PGTI debut, tied third along with other notable names at four-under 140. Local talent Yuvraj Sandhu made a strong recovery with a total of three-under 141.
