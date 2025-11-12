Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws
Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna faced challenging matches, resulting in draws during the fourth round of the Chess World Cup. An exciting face-off awaits between Harikrishna and Sweden's GM Nils Grandelius. Other key matches saw Levon Aronian and Jose Eduardo Martinez advance to the round of 16.
In an eventful day at the Chess World Cup, Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna showcased their tactical prowess, culminating in hard-fought draws. As the tournament progresses, anticipation mounts for the upcoming tie-breaks that promise further excitement.
Erigaisi played a tightly contested game against Hungarian GM Peter Leko, both players exhibiting solid preparation. Despite early momentum, Erigaisi was unable to crack the Hungarian's stout defenses. Similarly, Praggnanandhaa demonstrated strategic acumen, holding former World Rapid champion Daniil Dubov to a draw.
The tournament saw Mexican GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara advancing to the round of 16 after securing a draw against Alexey Sarana. Meanwhile, two-time champion GM Levon Aronian also progressed after drawing with Radoslaw Wojtaszek. The coming matches are set to intensify as Harikrishna faces Sweden's GM Nils Grandelius in a tie-break.
