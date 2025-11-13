Sinner Advances to ATP Finals Semi-Finals After Thrilling Victory
Defending champion Jannik Sinner reached the ATP Finals semi-finals, defeating Alexander Zverev. Despite the scoreline, the match was tightly contested. Felix Auger-Aliassime ended Ben Shelton's hopes, securing his first win in the group stage. Sinner remains in pursuit of maintaining his championship title.
Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, secured a place in the ATP Finals semi-finals with a convincing 6-4, 6-3 victory over two-time winner Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. Despite the seemingly straightforward win, the match was closely fought, with Sinner facing significant pressure early in both sets.
In group play, Sinner, who extended his indoor hardcourt winning streak to 28 matches, faced a total of seven break points from Zverev but managed to deliver under pressure with aces and deft drop shots. His resilient performance on the court demonstrates the Italian's determination to retain his title.
Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime bounced back from an opening defeat to Sinner, overcoming Ben Shelton in a thrilling three-set match. Auger-Aliassime's comeback victory left Shelton without a win, as the Canadian took control in the decisive moments of the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
