Left Menu

Kolkata Gears Up for Cricket Showdown with Enhanced Security and Traffic Plans

Kolkata Police have intensified security around Eden Gardens for the upcoming India-South Africa Test cricket match. Special measures include secure routes for teams and a traffic advisory affecting goods vehicles. Authorities will adapt security protocols based on real-time conditions during the five-day event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:10 IST
Kolkata Gears Up for Cricket Showdown with Enhanced Security and Traffic Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have ramped up security in the city ahead of the India-South Africa Test cricket match scheduled to begin at Eden Gardens on Friday, a senior officer revealed on Thursday.

Enhanced security measures are in place for both teams, including secure transport to and from practice sessions. The extensive arrangements will persist for the entire duration of the five-day match. To manage the large crowds expected, authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory impacting the areas surrounding the stadium until November 18.

A key aspect of this advisory is the restriction of goods vehicles from 7 am to 7 pm on match days in the stadium's vicinity. Public transport routes have been altered to streamline traffic flow. Police will continue to monitor and possibly adjust these measures in response to real-time developments and crowd movement as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway
3
Duffy's Dazzling Bowling Seals Series Victory for New Zealand

Duffy's Dazzling Bowling Seals Series Victory for New Zealand

 New Zealand
4
Swift Justice on Vidarbha Express: Stolen Valuables Recovered

Swift Justice on Vidarbha Express: Stolen Valuables Recovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025