Kolkata Gears Up for Cricket Showdown with Enhanced Security and Traffic Plans

Kolkata Police have ramped up security in the city ahead of the India-South Africa Test cricket match scheduled to begin at Eden Gardens on Friday, a senior officer revealed on Thursday.

Enhanced security measures are in place for both teams, including secure transport to and from practice sessions. The extensive arrangements will persist for the entire duration of the five-day match. To manage the large crowds expected, authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory impacting the areas surrounding the stadium until November 18.

A key aspect of this advisory is the restriction of goods vehicles from 7 am to 7 pm on match days in the stadium's vicinity. Public transport routes have been altered to streamline traffic flow. Police will continue to monitor and possibly adjust these measures in response to real-time developments and crowd movement as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)