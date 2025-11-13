Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

The Indian women's tennis team is poised for a historic breakthrough as it pursues its maiden Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers berth. With playoff rivals the Netherlands and Slovenia arriving for the decisive matches starting Friday, expectations are high on the home front.

Following the inspiring triumph of the Indian women's cricket team, the tennis squad, led by Sahaja Yamalapalli, aims to ride the momentum to clinch a spot for the 2026 qualifiers. The team competes in Group G against formidable opponents in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

This milestone competition, hosted by India for the first time, showcases the nation's commitment to advancing women's sports. Players are drawing on both strategy and inspiration, eager to continue their run of strong performances and claiming a place in the global tennis spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)