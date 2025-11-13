New Zealand Clinches T20I Series with Decisive Win Over West Indies

In a commanding performance at the University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand defeated the West Indies by eight wickets on Thursday to clinch the fifth and final T20I of their series. The victory, led by captain Mitchell Santner, sealed a 3-1 series win for the host nation. The Kiwis had already secured an unassailable 2-1 lead prior to this match, with the fourth game being abandoned due to weather.

Jacob Duffy emerged as the star for New Zealand, delivering a vital breakthrough by dismantling the West Indies' top order. He captured three crucial wickets in quick succession, leaving the visitors floundering at 21-4 within 2.4 overs. The West Indies never fully recovered, managing a modest score of 140. Despite a valiant effort from Roston Chase, who notched 38 runs, and Romario Shepherd's energetic contribution of 36, the total was comfortably within reach for New Zealand.

The chase was efficiently managed by New Zealand's openers, Tim Robinson and Devon Conway, who propelled their side to 69 runs in just seven overs. Robinson's aggressive 45 and Conway's steady 47 carried the team to victory with ease. Mark Chapman added momentum with a quick 21 runs. The teams will now turn their focus to the forthcoming three-match ODI series in Christchurch, as injuries deplete the West Indies squad, including the absence of Alzarri Joseph. The first ODI is set for Sunday at Hagley Oval.

