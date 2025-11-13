Left Menu

Kohli & Rohit: Navigating the Final ODI Chapter and Shami's Uncertain Future

Cheteshwar Pujara emphasizes the importance of each ODI series for veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India looks forward to the 2027 World Cup. With the duo now focusing solely on ODIs, maintaining form amidst long breaks proves challenging. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami's future remains unclear as selectors deliberate his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has highlighted the increasing significance of every ODI series for seasoned players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they gear up for the 2027 World Cup. The pair, now only seen in ODIs, face difficulties in preserving form due to extended hiatuses.

Pujara, reflecting from his own experiences, stresses the importance of maintaining rhythm and form when returning to international cricket after breaks. Both Kohli and Sharma, whose recent performances were remarkable, will be central to the upcoming series against South Africa in Ranchi.

On the other hand, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's future remains uncertain. After an ankle surgery post-2023 World Cup, he finds himself excluded from recent team selections. Pujara insists on the necessity of clear communication between Shami and the selectors regarding his role in the team moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

