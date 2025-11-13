Kohli & Rohit: Navigating the Final ODI Chapter and Shami's Uncertain Future

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has highlighted the increasing significance of every ODI series for seasoned players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they gear up for the 2027 World Cup. The pair, now only seen in ODIs, face difficulties in preserving form due to extended hiatuses.

Pujara, reflecting from his own experiences, stresses the importance of maintaining rhythm and form when returning to international cricket after breaks. Both Kohli and Sharma, whose recent performances were remarkable, will be central to the upcoming series against South Africa in Ranchi.

On the other hand, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's future remains uncertain. After an ankle surgery post-2023 World Cup, he finds himself excluded from recent team selections. Pujara insists on the necessity of clear communication between Shami and the selectors regarding his role in the team moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)