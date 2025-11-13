France Rugby Team Roster Set for Autumn Series Clash Against Fiji

France's head coach, Fabien Galthie, has revealed the national team's roster for the Autumn series test against Fiji, scheduled for Saturday.

The squad features prominent players such as fullback Thomas Ramos and fly-half Romain Ntamack, with Gregory Alldritt taking command as captain from the No. 8 position.

The strategic lineup is complemented by a strong bench, which includes replacements like Maxime Lamothe and Emilien Gailleton, adding depth and versatility to France's campaign.