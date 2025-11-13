France Rugby Team Roster Set for Autumn Series Clash Against Fiji
France's national rugby team, led by coach Fabien Galthie, has been announced for the upcoming Autumn series test against Fiji. The lineup includes key players like Gregory Alldritt as captain and Romain Ntamack. The game promises an exciting clash as replacements also promise added depth.
France's head coach, Fabien Galthie, has revealed the national team's roster for the Autumn series test against Fiji, scheduled for Saturday.
The squad features prominent players such as fullback Thomas Ramos and fly-half Romain Ntamack, with Gregory Alldritt taking command as captain from the No. 8 position.
The strategic lineup is complemented by a strong bench, which includes replacements like Maxime Lamothe and Emilien Gailleton, adding depth and versatility to France's campaign.
