Shardul Thakur's IPL Comeback: Set to Join Mumbai Indians in 2026

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League 2026 season, versatile cricketer Shardul Thakur is poised to join the Mumbai Indians. The franchise has reportedly secured an in-principal agreement through an all-cash trade with the Lucknow Super Giants. Thakur, who did not find a team in the 2025 mega auction, initially aimed to join Essex for the County Championship. However, he was picked by LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan at his base price of Rs 2 crore. During IPL 2025, Thakur had a mixed performance, taking six wickets in his first two matches, but eventually struggled, ending with 13 wickets from ten games at an economy rate of 11.02.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming IPL season are underway, with the player auction scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 15-16. The governing council is actively working to finalize the necessary arrangements for the event. Reflecting on the 2025 season, it marked a historic moment as Virat Kohli captured his first IPL trophy after 18 years, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Punjab Kings by a narrow six-run margin at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Additional highlights of the 2025 season included outstanding performances from individuals like Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan, who emerged as the top run-scorer with 759 runs across 15 matches. He maintained an impressive average of 54.21, boasting a century and six half-centuries with a strike rate of 156.17. On the bowling side, Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans stood out, clinching the top spot in the bowling charts with 25 wickets in 15 games, averaging 19.52 with best figures of 4/41.

