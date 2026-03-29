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Virat Kohli's Unyielding Spirit Ignites IPL Opener

Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional energy and skill in the IPL 2026 opener, driving Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory. In a commanding display, Kohli hit 69 not out, proving his ongoing prowess since retiring from Test and T20I formats. Ravichandran Ashwin praised Kohli's unmatched intensity and enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:59 IST
Virat Kohli's Unyielding Spirit Ignites IPL Opener
Virat Kohli

In a dazzling display of sheer talent and determination, Virat Kohli reaffirmed his legendary status in the IPL opener for 2026, guiding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a decisive six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Despite stepping away from Test and T20I formats, Kohli returned to T20 cricket with a bang, scoring 69 not out off 38 balls, an innings that marked his 28th IPL half-century. His impeccable performance silenced any lingering doubts about his readiness.

Renowned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, highlighting Kohli's enduring energy and passion, remarked, "He walks the talk." Kohli's performance underscored his unrelenting commitment to the sport, a trait that continues to inspire peers and fans alike.

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