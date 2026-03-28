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Virat Kohli's Secret to Success: The Power of Strategic Breaks

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli attributes his enduring success to taking regular breaks, which help him avoid burnout and remain mentally fresh. After a striking performance in the IPL, Kohli emphasized the importance of preparation and fitness, ensuring he always returns to cricket fully rejuvenated and ready to contribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:43 IST
Virat Kohli's Secret to Success: The Power of Strategic Breaks
Virat Kohli

In a recent match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, cricket icon Virat Kohli once again proved why he's considered one of the best. With a stunning 38-ball-69, Kohli showcased his resilience and skill, crediting his success to periodic breaks he takes to remain mentally fresh and avoid burnout.

Kohli stressed the importance of being fully prepared and fit before returning to the game. He believes these strategic breaks have allowed him to maintain a high level of performance throughout his career, despite the demanding cricket schedule over the past 15 years.

While reflecting on his T20 cricket return, Kohli acknowledged that recent white-ball outings kept his rhythm intact, enabling him to excel on his return. He reiterates that fitness, preparation, and mental readiness are key to consistently enhancing his contributions to the team.

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