The Unyielding Drive of Virat Kohli: Leading RCB to New Heights
Virat Kohli aims to continue his impressive IPL legacy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's top batsman. With unwavering drive and dedication, head coach Andy Flower believes Kohli remains at the peak of his performance. Despite a recent break, Kohli's hunger and determination keep him driven for yet another victorious season.
Virat Kohli's unwavering ambition keeps him at the forefront of IPL cricket, according to Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower. Despite 18 IPL seasons, Kohli remains a top athlete, with his determination and physical prowess drawing praise from Flower during a recent press conference.
Kohli, who was RCB's leading run-scorer last year, enters the 2026 season with the same drive and hunger. Though he hasn't played since an ODI series against New Zealand, Flower is confident that Kohli's performance in training suggests he's at his athletic peak, ready to lead his team to another victorious season.
Alongside Kohli, new RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and his deputy, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, form a strong leadership duo. Flower emphasizes the importance of teamwork, acknowledging the contributions of experienced players like Krunal Pandya and Hazlewood in creating a balanced, effective group poised for another successful IPL campaign.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- IPL
- RCB
- Andy Flower
- cricket
- Rajat Patidar
- Jitesh Sharma
- leadership
- Krunal Pandya
- sports