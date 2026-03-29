Left Menu

Virat Kohli Shines in IPL Opener with Unbeaten 69

Despite scaling back international commitments, Virat Kohli continues to excel with an impressive performance in the IPL opener. The 37-year-old, known for his strategic chase skills, guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory. The win paid tribute to victims of last year's stadium stampede, maintaining an emotional connection with fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 10:14 IST
Virat Kohli Shines in IPL Opener with Unbeaten 69
Virat Kohli

In the IPL opener, Virat Kohli demonstrated that his passion for cricket remains undiminished, despite stepped-down international commitments. His unbeaten 69 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a triumphant start to the season.

Having retired from Twenty20 Internationals and Test cricket, Kohli now focuses solely on one-day internationals, appearing in 13 ODIs last year. Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar praised Kohli's skillful play at the crease, highlighting his unrivaled chase abilities and consistent enthusiasm.

Saturday's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad resonated deeply as Bengaluru honored victims of a tragic stadium stampede by leaving empty seats and players wearing matching number armbands during the match.

TRENDING

1
Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore people of country: PM Modi in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore p...

 India
2
I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours: PM Modi on West Asia war in 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

I appeal to all fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumour...

 India
3
Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre at XLRI

Nabard Pioneers Rural Growth with India's First Business Incubation Centre a...

 India
4
I am deeply grateful to Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to 1 crore Indians living, working there: PM on West Asia war.

I am deeply grateful to Gulf countries for providing every possible assistan...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026