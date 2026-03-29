Virat Kohli Shines in IPL Opener with Unbeaten 69

In the IPL opener, Virat Kohli demonstrated that his passion for cricket remains undiminished, despite stepped-down international commitments. His unbeaten 69 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a triumphant start to the season.

Having retired from Twenty20 Internationals and Test cricket, Kohli now focuses solely on one-day internationals, appearing in 13 ODIs last year. Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar praised Kohli's skillful play at the crease, highlighting his unrivaled chase abilities and consistent enthusiasm.

Saturday's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad resonated deeply as Bengaluru honored victims of a tragic stadium stampede by leaving empty seats and players wearing matching number armbands during the match.