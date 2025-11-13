Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur is expected to join Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026, strengthening their bowling setup amid Deepak Chahar's injury. Previously unsold in 2025, Thakur played for Lucknow Super Giants, taking 13 wickets. Virat Kohli secured his first title with RCB in 2025, while Prasidh Krishna topped the bowling charts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:35 IST
Shardul Thakur. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is preparing to join the Mumbai Indians lineup for the 2026 Indian Premier League. The franchise has reportedly reached an in-principle all-cash agreement with Lucknow Super Giants for the transfer, according to ESPNcricinfo. This addition aims to fortify MI's bowling arsenal, especially in the wake of Deepak Chahar's persistent injury issues.

Initially unsold at the 2025 mega auction, Thakur was later recruited by LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Despite an impressive start, claiming six wickets in his first duo of matches, Thakur's form waned, ending the season with 13 wickets over ten games, posting an economy rate of 11.02. Meanwhile, the IPL governing council is working to finalize the upcoming season's auction, scheduled for December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi.

The previous IPL season witnessed Virat Kohli finally triumph, leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Punjab Kings in the finals. As the tournament unfolded, Gujarat Titans showcased dominance as Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-taker. The competitions saw Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan as the top scorer, further elevating the tournament's thrilling narrative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

