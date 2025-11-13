Temba Bavuma Braces for Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Challenge Ahead of India Test Series

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, has highlighted the formidable challenge posed by India's left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, ahead of the first Test match in the two-match series starting Friday. Despite the pitch conditions, Bavuma acknowledged Kuldeep's skill, having faced him during an unofficial Test match earlier this month.

Bavuma's tactical encounter with Kuldeep saw him resort to various sweep shots, narrowly avoiding a dismissal. His experience underscored the challenge that Kuldeep presents, a player rated highly by the Indian cricket management. Bavuma humorously noted his preference for facing Kuldeep in a less high-stakes game prior to the looming contest at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

With Test cricket fighting to retain its appeal amidst the T20 boom, a full stadium turnout for the opening match reflects the enduring allure of the format. Bavuma stressed the significance of such support, while also sharing light-hearted advice from New Zealand's Kane Williamson on mastering the art of the coin toss to gain an edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)