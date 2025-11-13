Left Menu

Indian Railways Celebrates Women's World Cup Triumph

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised three Women’s World Cup-winning cricketers who are also Indian Railways employees. Pratika Rawal, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Sneha Rana were commended for their exceptional performances and inspiration. The Indian Railways has a proud history of supporting sports talent and achieving national honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:19 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed his admiration for three members of the Women's World Cup-winning cricket team, who are also employees of the Indian Railways. He met with the players, praising their role in the ICC tournament.

The cricketers, Pratika Rawal, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Sneha Rana, represent various facets of the game and are celebrated for their contributions. Vaishnaw highlighted their inspiring stories and applauded their achievements on the global stage.

Indian Railways has a long-standing tradition of nurturing sports talent, with its athletes achieving success in prestigious international events and earning numerous national honors for their outstanding contributions to Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

