Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

Australia's rugby team, facing challenges after recent losses, has implemented six changes for their upcoming Test against Ireland in Dublin. Key players Len Ikitau and James O’Connor return, with strategic shifts in the lineup aiming to counter recent defeats in their European tour.

Updated: 13-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:21 IST
Amidst a string of defeats on their European tour, Australia has revamped their rugby lineup ahead of Saturday's Test against Ireland. In a strategic move, head coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to the squad, notably bringing back the robust centre Len Ikitau and experienced flyhalf James O'Connor.

Both Ikitau and O'Connor have not donned the Wallaby jersey since early October, following their move to English Premiership clubs. Their new contracts had previously prevented them from playing against England and Italy in recent weeks, adding a fresh dynamic to the upcoming duel in Dublin.

Schmidt commented on the challenging schedule his team has faced, emphasizing the opportunity the Ireland match presents to test themselves against a top-tier team. The Wallabies are eager to overturn their luck with these pivotal changes in their ranks.

