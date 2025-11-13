De Minaur's Daring Victory: Thrilling ATP Finals Twist

Tennis fans were treated to a spectacular display as Australian Alex de Minaur defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(3) 6-3 in the ATP Finals round-robin stage. The commanding victory highlighted de Minaur's tenacity on the court, living up to his 'Demon' nickname as he outplayed the American counterpart.

De Minaur's triumph, however, comes with a caveat—the advancing possibilities remain in the balance, dependent on the outcome of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti. If Alcaraz, the Spanish world number one, prevails against Musetti, de Minaur will join him in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz, assured of a semi-final berth, is also vying for the year-end world number one title. A win over Musetti would confirm his top ranking ahead of Italy's Jannik Sinner, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the final stages of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)