USA's Historic Debut in Blind Cricket World Cup 2025 Sparks Excitement

The 1st Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025 saw a historic moment on its third day, as Team USA took the field for the first time against Sri Lanka Women. Capturing the essence of inclusivity and growth in blind cricket, this match stood as a testament to expanding international engagement, celebrated by the Cricket Association for the Blind in the USA (CABUSA) and its supporter, Samarthanam USA.

USA won the toss and elected to bat, showcasing a spirited debut with a score of 172 runs in 20 overs. Led by standout performances from Shannon (31 runs), Caroline (29 not out), and Captain Abey (19 runs), the team exhibited promising talent in their first World Cup chase. However, Sri Lanka demonstrated seasoned prowess, reaching the target in 14 overs and achieving a six-wicket triumph. The match spotlighted Captain Mihirani Dulanjali's superb leadership and all-round skills, earning her the Player of the Match accolade.

Following this game, the tournament enters its Bengaluru phase on November 14, heralded by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. As the competition intensifies, a thrilling encounter between India and Nepal awaits, both considered strong title contenders. This event, organized by the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Cricket Association for the Blind in India, celebrates the spirit of resilience and unity among blind cricket teams from six nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)