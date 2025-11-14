Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

Norway took a significant stride towards World Cup qualification, overpowering Estonia with a 4-1 victory on Thursday, showcasing spectacular performances from Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland.

With this win, Norway secured a six-point lead over Italy in Group I, positioning them close to their first World Cup since 1998.

Despite Estonia's strong first-half resistance, Norway's dynamic second-half play broke their defenses, leaving Italy with a daunting challenge to surpass Norway for an automatic qualification spot.