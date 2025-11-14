Left Menu

Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

Norway defeated Estonia 4-1, with key performances by Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland, moving closer to World Cup qualification. They lead Group I, six points ahead of Italy. Estonia initially held strong, but Norway surged in the second half. Italy faces challenges in overtaking Norway for the top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:41 IST
Norway took a significant stride towards World Cup qualification, overpowering Estonia with a 4-1 victory on Thursday, showcasing spectacular performances from Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland.

With this win, Norway secured a six-point lead over Italy in Group I, positioning them close to their first World Cup since 1998.

Despite Estonia's strong first-half resistance, Norway's dynamic second-half play broke their defenses, leaving Italy with a daunting challenge to surpass Norway for an automatic qualification spot.

