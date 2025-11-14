Chancel Mbemba Seals Dramatic Victory for DR Congo

Chancel Mbemba, captain of the Democratic Republic of Congo, delivered a decisive last-minute goal, securing a thrilling 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the World Cup Africa playoffs on Thursday. The match, marked by persistent rain, saw the Congolese edge out Cameroon to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Mbemba's goal came as he pounced unmarked to capitalize on a corner from Brian Cipenga. The victory propels DR Congo into a playoff final against Nigeria, which will be held in Rabat on Sunday. Earlier, Nigeria advanced by defeating Gabon 4-1 after extra time.

Victorious in Rabat, Sunday's winner will advance to March's inter-confederation playoffs, competing for one of two spots available at the 2026 World Cup in North America. Despite Cameroon's record eight World Cup appearances, they were unable to surpass the determined Congolese team.

(With inputs from agencies.)