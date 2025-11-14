Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

In a surprising twist of events, Ireland defeated Portugal 2-0, extending their journey in the World Cup qualifiers. The win holds significant weight as Ireland seeks to break a long-lasting absence from major tournaments.

Troy Parrott emerged as the standout player with a remarkable first-half performance, netting twice to secure a much-needed victory. His efforts marked one of the most triumphant moments for Irish football in recent years.

Meanwhile, a moment of drama unfolded as Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, received a red card for an altercation on the field, complicating their qualification path. Ireland's next challenge lies in Budapest as they strive for a victory to advance to the playoff round.