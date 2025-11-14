Kai Trump Makes Challenging LPGA Debut at Pelican Golf Club

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, faced a tough challenge in her LPGA debut at Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida. On Thursday, the 18-year-old amateur, participating in The Annika tournament with a sponsor's exemption, posted the highest score of the day, a 13-over-par 83, placing her at the bottom in an event brimming with top talent.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there," Trump remarked. Despite some initial jitters that resulted in early bogeys, she managed to stabilize her game and expressed that the experience provided valuable insights into professional play.

Competing alongside notable players like Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, Trump received applause from spectators and recognition from peers despite her performance. The LPGA event, hosted by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam, saw South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran emerge as the leader after the first round, shooting an impressive six-under-par 64.