Ireland Stuns Portugal as Ronaldo Sees Red in World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland shocked Portugal with a 2-0 victory, jeopardizing the latter's World Cup qualification hopes. Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for an elbow incident, complicating Portugal's path. France and Norway strengthened their positions, with France securing a World Cup spot, while Norway inches closer to qualification.

14-11-2025
Ireland Stuns Portugal as Ronaldo Sees Red in World Cup Qualifiers
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a dramatic turn of events, Ireland delivered a stunning 2-0 defeat to Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, throwing Roberto Martinez's team into uncertainty about their World Cup fate. Renowned forward Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a red card following an off-the-ball altercation with Ireland's Dara O'Shea, leaving Portugal in a precarious position.

Ronaldo's send-off, initially perceived as a yellow card but later upgraded to red after a VAR review, rules him out of the crucial fixture against Armenia. This absence could jeopardize Portugal's qualification, as they now require a victory to secure their spot. With possible disciplinary actions looming, Ronaldo may face a three-match suspension, potentially missing the start of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, France and Norway bolstered their World Cup campaigns with significant victories. France, led by Kylian Mbappe's brace, clinched qualification with a 4-0 triumph over Ukraine, while Erling Haaland propelled Norway to a 4-1 win against Estonia, setting them on the brink of qualification pending a clash with Italy. (ANI)

