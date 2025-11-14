Bumrah's Double Strike Sets Tone for India in Thrilling Test Opener
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal deliveries put India in a commanding position by dismissing South Africa's openers. Kuldeep Yadav added the key wicket of Temba Bavuma, reducing South Africa to 105/3 by lunch. India's tactical selection of four spinners paid off as the pitch displayed unpredictable behavior on day one of the Test.
In a dazzling display of precision and skill, Jasprit Bumrah seized the spotlight during the first session of the opening Test, dismissing South Africa's openers with two exceptional deliveries that left the visiting team struggling at 105 for 3 by lunch.
South Africa, opting to bat first, initially appeared in control, progressing to 57 without loss in just 10 overs. However, Bumrah's sensational spell, claiming two wickets in five balls, dramatically shifted the momentum back to India.
With the pitch's unpredictable bounce challenging the batsmen, India's strategic selection of four spinners paid dividends. Kuldeep Yadav further capitalized by taking down South African skipper Temba Bavuma, tightening India's grip on the game early.
