Bumrah's Double Strike Sets Tone for India in Thrilling Test Opener

In a dazzling display of precision and skill, Jasprit Bumrah seized the spotlight during the first session of the opening Test, dismissing South Africa's openers with two exceptional deliveries that left the visiting team struggling at 105 for 3 by lunch.

South Africa, opting to bat first, initially appeared in control, progressing to 57 without loss in just 10 overs. However, Bumrah's sensational spell, claiming two wickets in five balls, dramatically shifted the momentum back to India.

With the pitch's unpredictable bounce challenging the batsmen, India's strategic selection of four spinners paid dividends. Kuldeep Yadav further capitalized by taking down South African skipper Temba Bavuma, tightening India's grip on the game early.

