Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Continues Amid Security Tensions

Pakistan's stand-in captain, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss and chose to field in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka, held on Friday amid heightened security concerns.

The series was in jeopardy after 12 people were killed outside a court in Islamabad just before the first ODI, prompting Sri Lanka's players to consider leaving the country. However, they were reassured by the Pakistan Cricket Board of their security, leading to the series continuation with matches scheduled on Friday and Sunday.

Agha took over as captain because regular ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was sidelined by a fever. Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed joined the lineup for Pakistan, while Sri Lanka substituted in Pramod Madushan for Maheesh Theekshana.

(With inputs from agencies.)