Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development

Uzbekistan is poised to make history with its debut at the World Cup next year, emphasizing a strategic focus on future development rather than short-term success.

Ravshan Irmatov, Uzbekistan FA's Vice-President, highlights the significance of this achievement for the nation, marking a milestone after decades of aspiration.

With the tournament's expansion and a significant push in development, Uzbekistan secured their spot under the guidance of coaches Srecko Katanec and Timur Kapadze, cementing a bright future for Uzbek football.

