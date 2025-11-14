Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development

Uzbekistan is set to debut in the World Cup next year, focusing on long-term development rather than immediate success. Their qualification comes after seven attempts, with a team driven by home-based talent and led by a new Italian coach. The nation sees this as a step in advancing their football standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uzbekistan is poised to make history with its debut at the World Cup next year, emphasizing a strategic focus on future development rather than short-term success.

Ravshan Irmatov, Uzbekistan FA's Vice-President, highlights the significance of this achievement for the nation, marking a milestone after decades of aspiration.

With the tournament's expansion and a significant push in development, Uzbekistan secured their spot under the guidance of coaches Srecko Katanec and Timur Kapadze, cementing a bright future for Uzbek football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

