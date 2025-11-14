Pacer Shami Trades Teams: SRH to Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are reportedly set to trade renowned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants, as confirmed by a source to PTI. This strategic move comes ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Shami, once a key figure in India's bowling lineup, has faced challenges recently, both in form and fitness. SRH had secured his services for Rs 10 crore in last year's auction but witnessed an underwhelming performance as Shami bagged only six wickets in nine matches, with an average of 56.16.

The trade signifies a shift in SRH's strategy, with the November 15 deadline looming for finalizing the list of players they intend to release. Shami's absence from India's national team, owing to recurring fitness issues, underscores this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)