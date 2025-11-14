Precision Vision: South Africa's Eye Expert Boosts India's Hockey Ambitions

Hockey India has enlisted the expertise of renowned South African eye specialist, Dr. Sherylle Calder, to boost the national men's team's hand-eye coordination in preparation for next year's Asian Games and World Cup. Chief Coach Craig Fulton revealed this development in an exclusive interview with PTI.

Dr. Calder, a specialist in hand-eye, foot, and body coordination, has worked with elite athletes worldwide, including golfer Ernie Els and F1 driver Valtteri Bottas. Her renowned EyeGym programs are set to be integrated, providing remote and on-field training sessions.

Coach Fulton, targeting podium finishes in upcoming global competitions, emphasizes the importance of steady preparation and young player development as India gears up for challenging European opponents, with the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia serving as a crucial training ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)