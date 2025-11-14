Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Silences Critics with Stellar Five-Wicket Haul

Jasprit Bumrah, India's lead pacer, quelled doubts about his longevity across cricket formats by clinching his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests against South Africa. Despite fitness concerns and speculation about his potential early retirement, Bumrah remains committed to giving his best and learning new skills in his cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:42 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has addressed widespread skepticism regarding his capacity to sustain a presence in all cricket formats in light of fitness concerns. The 31-year-old fast bowler achieved his 16th five-wicket haul in the Test format last Friday, responding emphatically to critiques about his longevity in the sport.

Bumrah's return to competitive cricket following a back stress reaction during the Test against Australia in January was under the microscope. Former cricketers speculated on his Test future, even forecasting retirement after India's drawn Test series against England. However, Bumrah dispelled these rumors with a sublime performance against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, bagging five wickets for just 27 runs.

Post-match, Bumrah addressed questions about fitness-related criticisms, remaining composed while expressing his commitment to excel. He emphasized his dedication to contributing effectively across formats, learning continually, and maintaining his physical well-being. The pacer, acknowledged by critics earlier in the year, particularly Mohammed Kaif and Irfan Pathan, for his workload management, continues to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

