Air India Pilot Grounded After Fitness Concerns on Vancouver-Delhi Flight

A pilot from Air India has been grounded following an incident where Canadian authorities questioned his fitness for duty, leading to a delay of a Vancouver-Delhi flight.

The flight, AI186, scheduled for December 23, 2025, faced a last-minute delay as the pilot was removed from the cockpit just before departure for further inquiry by the airline.

Air India stated they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation and promised strict disciplinary measures following company policy if any violations are confirmed.