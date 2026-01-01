Air India Pilot Grounded After Fitness Concerns on Vancouver-Delhi Flight
Air India grounded a pilot after Canadian authorities raised 'fitness for duty' concerns, delaying a Vancouver-Delhi flight. The pilot was deplaned for further inquiry and has been suspended from flying pending an investigation. An alternate pilot was assigned to manage the delay.
A pilot from Air India has been grounded following an incident where Canadian authorities questioned his fitness for duty, leading to a delay of a Vancouver-Delhi flight.
The flight, AI186, scheduled for December 23, 2025, faced a last-minute delay as the pilot was removed from the cockpit just before departure for further inquiry by the airline.
Air India stated they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation and promised strict disciplinary measures following company policy if any violations are confirmed.
