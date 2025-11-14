Sanju Samson's Dream Encounter with 'Captain Cool' Dhoni in IPL
Cricketer Sanju Samson reminisces about his cherished encounter with MS Dhoni, expressing admiration for the iconic captain. Speculations rise as reports suggest Samson's move to Chennai Super Kings, possibly trading from Rajasthan Royals, while Samson recalls his memorable first meeting with Dhoni during the IPL and the lasting impact it left.
Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson recently reflected on his memorable first meeting with 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni, during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for leading India to multiple world championships and earning five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni is a worldwide cricket icon.
Since childhood, Samson admired Dhoni and many speculate that he might join Chennai Super Kings, potentially involving a trade from Rajasthan Royals for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Samson, reflecting on his eight-year stay with the Royals, expressed his dream of learning from Dhoni's game approach.
In a video posted by Star Sports, Samson revealed his longstanding wish to be near Dhoni, boosting his game understanding. In the 2020/21 IPL season, after playing for Rajasthan since 2013, Samson met Dhoni following his own standout performance against Chennai, marking a dream realized and a journey to deepen their camaraderie.
