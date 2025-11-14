Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Dream Encounter with 'Captain Cool' Dhoni in IPL

Cricketer Sanju Samson reminisces about his cherished encounter with MS Dhoni, expressing admiration for the iconic captain. Speculations rise as reports suggest Samson's move to Chennai Super Kings, possibly trading from Rajasthan Royals, while Samson recalls his memorable first meeting with Dhoni during the IPL and the lasting impact it left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:49 IST
Sanju Samson's Dream Encounter with 'Captain Cool' Dhoni in IPL
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson recently reflected on his memorable first meeting with 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni, during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for leading India to multiple world championships and earning five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni is a worldwide cricket icon.

Since childhood, Samson admired Dhoni and many speculate that he might join Chennai Super Kings, potentially involving a trade from Rajasthan Royals for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Samson, reflecting on his eight-year stay with the Royals, expressed his dream of learning from Dhoni's game approach.

In a video posted by Star Sports, Samson revealed his longstanding wish to be near Dhoni, boosting his game understanding. In the 2020/21 IPL season, after playing for Rajasthan since 2013, Samson met Dhoni following his own standout performance against Chennai, marking a dream realized and a journey to deepen their camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Sing...

 India
2
Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

 Global
3
Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global Debate

Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global D...

 South Africa
4
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025