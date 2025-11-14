India U23 Set for Test Against Thailand in Exciting International Friendly

The India U23 men's national football team is all set to face their Thai counterparts in a friendly match at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani this Saturday at 15:30 IST. The encounter marks a significant opportunity for head coach Naushad Moosa to integrate new talent into his squad and test their skills on the international stage.

The Blue Colts, who have been in a training camp in Kolkata since November 7, flew to Thailand on November 13. Moosa has introduced ten fresh faces into the 23-member squad, aiming to enlarge the player pool at the U23 level. "We had a short but essential camp with ten new players. Our focus is on understanding their mentality and approach," Moosa remarked. He expressed satisfaction with their performance so far.

On the Thai side, the U23s are coming off a strong performance earlier this year, securing third place in the ASEAN U23 Championship. They now prepare for the SEA Games and AFC U23 Asian Cup. Moosa acknowledged their potential, emphasizing the need for alertness and quick response throughout the match. Meanwhile, the AIFF continues to arrange friendlies across FIFA International windows, including matches against a strong Indonesia U23 team, to prepare for the Asian Games in Japan next year. "These games are crucial for player development and understanding our teammates' mentality," Moosa stated.