Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

Top tennis players, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, support a return to the traditional home-and-away Davis Cup format over two years, backed by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. They argue this format enhances player commitment and the competition’s uniqueness amidst concerns over the relentless tennis calendar.

Updated: 15-11-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 06:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top tennis players such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are advocating for the Davis Cup's return to its home-and-away roots. The idea, endorsed by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, aims for the tournament to span over two years, thus reigniting the tradition that was altered in 2019.

Many players feel a lack of true Davis Cup atmosphere under the current setup. Sinner, focusing on the Australian Open, missed this year's selection but voiced longing for the excitement that comes with competing in various global locales, a sentiment echoed by his peers.

With tennis players fighting a punishing schedule, a possible reform of the Davis Cup could ease their commitments. Supporters believe this traditional format could foster greater dedication and bring back the tournament's unique charm, making it akin to a 'World Cup for tennis.'

