Sarfaraz Khan Retains Composure Amid Ranji Struggles

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is unfazed by his recent Ranji Trophy performance, where he has scored just 111 runs across four matches. Despite his omission from the Indian Test team, Khan remains optimistic about his form and stresses there's nothing in his technique that requires change.

Sarfaraz's low scoring comes as a contrast to his exceptional past seasons. He had impressive tallies, such as 556 runs in 2022-2023, 982 runs in 2021-2022, and 928 runs in 2019-2020. Yet, he maintains clarity and confidence in his batting approach, underscoring that batsmen can't always score prolifically every season.

Sarfaraz also praises Mumbai team's captain, Shardul Thakur, for prioritizing team success over individual glory, highlighting his leadership qualities. Khan appreciates Thakur's selfless approach and the strong sense of unity within the Mumbai team under his captaincy, an environment he finds conducive to bouncing back from setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)