Sarfaraz Khan Retains Composure Amid Ranji Struggles

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan expresses no frustration over his current Ranji Trophy performance, where he has scored only 111 runs in four matches. Despite missing out on the Indian Test side, he holds confidence in his abilities, emphasizing the importance of team dynamics under Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:42 IST
Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is unfazed by his recent Ranji Trophy performance, where he has scored just 111 runs across four matches. Despite his omission from the Indian Test team, Khan remains optimistic about his form and stresses there's nothing in his technique that requires change.

Sarfaraz's low scoring comes as a contrast to his exceptional past seasons. He had impressive tallies, such as 556 runs in 2022-2023, 982 runs in 2021-2022, and 928 runs in 2019-2020. Yet, he maintains clarity and confidence in his batting approach, underscoring that batsmen can't always score prolifically every season.

Sarfaraz also praises Mumbai team's captain, Shardul Thakur, for prioritizing team success over individual glory, highlighting his leadership qualities. Khan appreciates Thakur's selfless approach and the strong sense of unity within the Mumbai team under his captaincy, an environment he finds conducive to bouncing back from setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

