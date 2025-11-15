Left Menu

Punjab Kings Revamp: Major Retentions and Key Releases Ahead of 2026 IPL Auctions

Punjab Kings have announced their player retentions ahead of the 2026 IPL Auctions, parting ways with five squad members, including Glenn Maxwell. Emphasizing stability with a strong Indian core, the team aims to bolster overseas talent for a title challenge, holding Rs 11.5 crore in salary cap space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:56 IST
Punjab Kings Revamp: Major Retentions and Key Releases Ahead of 2026 IPL Auctions
Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League's Punjab Kings have unveiled a strategic player retention list ahead of the 2026 IPL Auctions, opting to release five players from last year's squad. Among those released is Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had struggled to replicate his previous performances.

Despite Maxwell's past success in 2014, his return last year saw him contribute just 48 runs across six innings. Head coach Ricky Ponting expressed gratitude to the departing players, highlighting their role in Punjab's journey to the finals last year, and emphasized the focus on acquiring quality overseas talent in the upcoming auction set for December 16.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon reiterated the importance of maintaining a robust Indian core, underscoring the retention of key players like Captain Shreyas Iyer and bowler Arshdeep Singh. With a new salary cap of Rs 11.5 crore, the franchise is poised to execute a targeted strategy for impactful additions to their squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
2
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India
3
Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

 India
4
Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025