Punjab Kings Revamp: Major Retentions and Key Releases Ahead of 2026 IPL Auctions

The Indian Premier League's Punjab Kings have unveiled a strategic player retention list ahead of the 2026 IPL Auctions, opting to release five players from last year's squad. Among those released is Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had struggled to replicate his previous performances.

Despite Maxwell's past success in 2014, his return last year saw him contribute just 48 runs across six innings. Head coach Ricky Ponting expressed gratitude to the departing players, highlighting their role in Punjab's journey to the finals last year, and emphasized the focus on acquiring quality overseas talent in the upcoming auction set for December 16.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon reiterated the importance of maintaining a robust Indian core, underscoring the retention of key players like Captain Shreyas Iyer and bowler Arshdeep Singh. With a new salary cap of Rs 11.5 crore, the franchise is poised to execute a targeted strategy for impactful additions to their squad.

