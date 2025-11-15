Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Set for World Cup Challenge in Chennai

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team has arrived in Chennai ahead of the highly anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. The event, taking place from November 28 to December 10, will be held in Chennai and Madurai, according to a Hockey India announcement. India, the proud winner of two previous Junior World Cups, is determined to use home advantage to reclaim the title last secured in 2016 in Lucknow.

Competing in Pool B with Chile, Switzerland, and Oman, the team is coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, with Rohit serving as captain. The squad's confidence is bolstered by their recent silver medal finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. This year, they have engaged in rigorous international matches at the Four Nations Tournament in Berlin and embarked on a European tour spanning Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Their intensive training in Bengaluru has readied them to showcase their skills on a global platform.

Upon their arrival, Captain Rohit expressed the team's excitement and readiness, stating, 'We have been preparing for this moment for many months and are eager to compete against the world's best teams. Tamil Nadu boasts a rich hockey culture, and we look forward to playing here.' Teammate Amir Ali added, 'Playing the World Cup on home soil is an honor, and we aim to recreate the triumph India experienced as hosts nearly a decade ago in Chennai. Our preparation has been thorough, and we are committed to facing the challenges ahead.' India's first match is against Chile on November 28, followed by games against Oman and Switzerland on November 29 and December 2, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)