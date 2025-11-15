Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Masters the Board: Quarterfinal Triumph at FIDE World Cup

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi advanced to the FIDE World Cup quarterfinals after defeating two-time winner Levon Aronian in the round of 16. Arjun maintained control with the black pieces, resulting in a notable victory. Meanwhile, several matches ended in draws, leading to tiebreakers, while others concluded with decisive results.

Updated: 15-11-2025 21:46 IST
In a remarkable display of skill, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has confidently advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup. He defeated Levon Aronian, a two-time winner, highlighting the Indian player's adaptability and prowess on the global stage.

Erigaisi's performance was particularly commendable as he controlled the match with the challenging black pieces. His tactical play dismantled Aronian's defenses, culminating in a celebrated move that secured his victory.

While Arjun's win was a highlight, other matches saw mixed outcomes. P Harikrishna, also from India, finished with his second draw and will face a tiebreak. This, alongside other competitive draws, sets the stage for thrilling tiebreakers and advancing players in the tournament.

