Arjun Erigaisi Masters the Board: Quarterfinal Triumph at FIDE World Cup

In a remarkable display of skill, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has confidently advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup. He defeated Levon Aronian, a two-time winner, highlighting the Indian player's adaptability and prowess on the global stage.

Erigaisi's performance was particularly commendable as he controlled the match with the challenging black pieces. His tactical play dismantled Aronian's defenses, culminating in a celebrated move that secured his victory.

While Arjun's win was a highlight, other matches saw mixed outcomes. P Harikrishna, also from India, finished with his second draw and will face a tiebreak. This, alongside other competitive draws, sets the stage for thrilling tiebreakers and advancing players in the tournament.

