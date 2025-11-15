Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Anarbekov Thwarts Belgium's World Cup Dreams

Kazakhstan's goalkeeper, Temirlan Anarbekov, executed remarkable saves, preventing Belgium from securing World Cup qualification in a 1-1 draw. Belgium remains on track to lead Group J with a final match against Liechtenstein. Anarbekov's performance was pivotal, including a game-saving stop against Nicolas Raskin's last-minute goal attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:50 IST
In a dramatic Group J World Cup qualifier, Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov was the hero of the day, executing a series of remarkable saves that denied Belgium victory.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw at Astana Arena, keeping Belgium at the top, two points ahead of North Macedonia, with a crucial game against Liechtenstein pending.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, Kazakhstan held their ground, bolstered by Anarbekov's heroics, including a critical last-minute stop against Nicolas Raskin's shot, thwarting Belgium's qualification hopes for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

