France Squeezes Past Fiji with Narrow Victory

France narrowly defeated Fiji 34-21 in their second Autumn international, overcoming a dwindling lead with Thomas Ramos's kicks and Nicolas Depoortere's decisive try. Despite a strong first-half performance, France struggled as Fiji staged a comeback, but ultimately sealed the win with late points.

Updated: 16-11-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:37 IST
France Squeezes Past Fiji with Narrow Victory
France narrowly escaped with a 34-21 victory over Fiji in their second Autumn international, relying on Thomas Ramos's boot and Nicolas Depoortere's late efforts to secure their lead.

After a disappointing 32-17 loss to South Africa the previous week, France initially dazzled with their attacking style but had to fend off a fierce Fijian comeback.

Key contributions also came from Julien Marchand and Charles Ollivon, ensuring France concludes their series against Australia next Saturday with regained confidence.

