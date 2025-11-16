France Squeezes Past Fiji with Narrow Victory

France narrowly escaped with a 34-21 victory over Fiji in their second Autumn international, relying on Thomas Ramos's boot and Nicolas Depoortere's late efforts to secure their lead.

After a disappointing 32-17 loss to South Africa the previous week, France initially dazzled with their attacking style but had to fend off a fierce Fijian comeback.

Key contributions also came from Julien Marchand and Charles Ollivon, ensuring France concludes their series against Australia next Saturday with regained confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)