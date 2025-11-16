Left Menu

Makhachev's Mastery: A Paradigm Shift in UFC's Welterweight Division

Islam Makhachev's decisive victory over Jack Della Maddalena in New York not only earned him the welterweight title but also reshaped the competitive landscape of the UFC. His ability to dominate with both striking and grappling underscores a formidable presence in the division, signaling challenges for future contenders.

Updated: 16-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:55 IST
In New York, Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC welterweight title with a commanding five-round victory over Jack Della Maddalena. At his first attempt in the 170-pound division, Makhachev's win has significantly altered the competition's dynamics, leaving potential challengers pondering the division's future.

Della Maddalena, the Australian talent who had previously shaken the division by securing a victory over Belal Muhammad, lost decisively. Despite the anticipation of his rivals, Makhachev showcased his superiority, having surrendered his lightweight title to compete at welterweight, thereby solidifying his status as the fighter to beat.

From the start, Makhachev imposed his will, initially with striking and later with his wrestling expertise, honed under Khabib Nurmagomedov. His grappling prowess ensured his opponents were left with limited options. Looking ahead, Makhachev's focus might be more on the venue than his next adversary, as he hinted at a UFC event in Washington D.C. for 2026.

