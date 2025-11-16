Spin Triumph: South Africa's Historic Win in India

South Africa's national cricket team, guided by coach Shukri Conrad, achieved a groundbreaking victory against India in the first Test match at Eden Gardens.

This win marks the first time in over 15 years that South Africa outplayed India on their home turf, thanks to a dominant performance by their spinners.

The team now aspires for a series triumph, building on their recent strategies and the leadership of key players like Temba Bavuma.

