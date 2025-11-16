Left Menu

Spin Triumph: South Africa's Historic Win in India

South Africa's spinners led by coach Shukri Conrad achieved a historic Test win in India, signaling a shift from a fast-bowling stronghold. With dreams of a series win after 25 years, spin is central to their strategy. Temba Bavuma's leadership and key performances were pivotal.

South Africa's national cricket team, guided by coach Shukri Conrad, achieved a groundbreaking victory against India in the first Test match at Eden Gardens.

This win marks the first time in over 15 years that South Africa outplayed India on their home turf, thanks to a dominant performance by their spinners.

The team now aspires for a series triumph, building on their recent strategies and the leadership of key players like Temba Bavuma.

