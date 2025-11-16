Left Menu

Portugal's Dominant Victory Secures World Cup Spot

Portugal secured their place in the 2026 World Cup with an emphatic 9-1 victory over Armenia. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both scored hat-tricks, leading their team to top Group F. Despite a loss to Ireland earlier, Portugal's dominant performance highlighted their strength and depth, even without Ronaldo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Portugal has emphatically booked its place in the 2026 World Cup, thrashing Armenia 9-1 in the last Group F qualifier. Key players Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves each delivered a hat-trick, sealing Portugal's position as group leaders.

Despite an unexpected 2-0 loss to Ireland, which saw captain Cristiano Ronaldo sent off, Portugal demonstrated their formidable team capabilities without their star scorer. Their impressive win over Armenia positions Ronaldo for a historic sixth World Cup appearance.

Portugal's goal surge began with Renato Veiga's early header, only for Armenia to briefly equalize. However, Goncalo Ramos and Neves quickly restored dominance, with the latter's stunning free-kick and Fernandes' penalty extending the lead by halftime. The onslaught continued after the break, with Fernandes completing his hat-trick and further goals ensuring Portugal's decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

