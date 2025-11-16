Left Menu

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal qualifies for the 2026 World Cup after a decisive 9-1 victory over Armenia. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves scored hat-tricks, ensuring Portugal topped Group F. Despite a setback against Ireland, the team secured their place, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo a chance for his sixth World Cup appearance.

Portugal has successfully qualified for the 2026 World Cup following a commanding 9-1 victory against Armenia. The match saw outstanding performances from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves, each achieving hat-tricks.

The reigning Nations League champions had faced a delay in securing their World Cup spot after a 2-0 loss to Ireland where captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off. However, Portugal overcame this setback, finishing atop Group F with 13 points, paving the way for Ronaldo's record sixth World Cup.

Portugal's dominance was evident as they quickly regained control after Armenia's early equalizer. Joao Neves, celebrating his first goals for the national team, expressed joy in playing alongside talented teammates. Armenian coach Yegishe Melikyan acknowledged Portugal's superior strength but viewed the match as a learning experience for his squad.

